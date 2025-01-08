Gameranx

Until Dawn Movie Adaptation Will Feature New Characters & Storyline

Sony is still striving to respect the source material.

We’ve seen plenty of adaptations released from our favorite video games. Unfortunately, those adaptations typically were far from beloved by veteran players or newcomers alike. However, that’s started to change lately, and we’ve seen some adaptations flourish. It’s the hope of so many fans of these IPs that filmmakers greatly respect the source material. Today, we’re discovering that the upcoming Until Dawn movie won’t cover the same storyline as the game, but the filmmakers will work closely with the developers.

Until Dawn is a beloved horror game, and its success has set the developers behind the game up for a series of successful horror hits. As you might already know, Until Dawn is getting a film adaptation. However, thanks to IGN, we’re finding out that during CES 2025, the president of Sony’s film division Screen Gems, Ahsley Brucks, expressed the fact that we’re going to get a new story.

It’s noted that Sony’s upcoming film adaptation will feature new characters, victims, and a new story with twists. That might excite some fans who are keen on something different from what the video game narrative showcased. However, we can also see that as a worrisome sign that despite trying to stick close to the source material, it’s only picking up some of the elements that any horror film could bring.

Regardless, Brucks noted that they believe the success of adapting these games comes from respecting the source material and collaborating with the game’s original creators, which, in this case, is Supermassive Games. Perhaps having the aid of the original creators will help ensure this movie carries over the same thrills from the video game and set viewers up for a storyline just as captivating as the game.

At any rate, we’ll have to wait for the film to release marketing materials before we get any insight into what the storyline offers viewers. Meanwhile, for those of you who have yet to play Until Dawn, there is a remake that was released just last year for PC and PlayStation 5 platforms.

