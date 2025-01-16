Nintendo Switch 2 Can Play Your Physical Switch Games

Nintendo Switch fans were waiting for Nintendo to pull back the veil and finally reveal the next console. Earlier this week, a rumor from Nate The Hate was circulating online that Nintendo would unveil the console today. Surprisingly enough, Nintendo unveiled the Nintendo Switch 2 through a surprise trailer drop. It’s a small system overview, with a full Nintendo Direct presentation planned in the coming months.

While the trailer offered an overview of the game console, the finer details about the system are still kept secret. However, there was one confirmation that I’m sure fans would be delighted to know. It looks like the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 console can play your current Nintendo Switch games both digitally and physically.

However, while this new console can accept your physical Nintendo Switch games along with your digital libraries, it might not play every game. Instead, certain Nintendo Switch games may not be supported or fully compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2. Unfortunately, there weren’t any details as to what games might not work.

Instead, there was confirmation that details on this backward functionality of the Nintendo Switch 2 will be shared on the Nintendo website at a later date. So, we might not even get much more than a reference to the system’s backward compatibility during the upcoming Nintendo Direct presentation.

Regardless, I’m sure quite a few of you are relieved knowing that we can potentially enjoy most of our current library of games with this upcoming system rather than relying on the current Nintendo Switch console lineup.

While we wait for the upcoming Nintendo Direct presentation, you can view the first-look trailer below. Likewise, as we approach the presentation, we’ll probably hear more from third-party developers about what games they have in the works for the system. Hopefully we’ll hear plenty of exciting new games and ports are already underway.