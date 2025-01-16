Nintendo Switch 2 Overview Trailer Drop Actually Helps Third-Party Studios

This week, there was a ton of hype that we would get our first look at the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 console. Nate The Hate initially rumored that today would mark the date we would get our first console reveal. Surprisingly, Nintendo opted not to share in advance that a presentation or trailer would happen. Instead, they shadow-dropped the console reveal trailer to the masses today, with news that an actual full reveal event is happening via a Nintendo Direct presentation in a few months.

Some were surprised that Nintendo did not fully showcase the console today. Instead of holding a Nintendo Direct to highlight the console in more detail, this overview trailer allowed more third-party developers to highlight their own upcoming games for the system. The news comes from another credible industry insider, Jason Schreier.

If you're wondering — one reason to randomly drop a Switch 2 teaser 2.5 months ahead of the proper reveal would be to allow third-party companies to start officially announcing their games for the system — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier.bsky.social) 2025-01-16T13:19:36.589Z

Taking to his Bluesky account, Jason noted that because of this move, Nintendo has given third-party developers time to hype up some of their games coming to the system. Now, fans can get a better idea as to what games or ports will be coming to the console before we get hit with a barrage of first-party studio announcements. That, I’m sure, will only help hype up this new console before a Nintendo Direct highlights some of the finer details of their own games coming at launch or shortly after.

At any rate, we have a couple of months to get through as the Nintendo Direct presentation that will focus on the Nintendo Switch 2 is not set to happen until April 2. Meanwhile, Nate The Hate has suggested Sony will feature their PlayStation State of Play event next month. So you’ll have something else to potentially look forward to after this month’s Xbox Developer Direct. For now, if you have yet to view the latest trailer highlighting the new Nintendo Switch 2 console, you’ll find that featured below.