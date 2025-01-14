Kit & Krysta Weigh In On A Potential Switch 2 Reveal This Week

Both Kit and Krysta know about the inner operating procedures of Nintendo

The rumours that the Nintendo Switch 2 is going to be revealed this week are gathering steam. After NateTheHate stated that the highly anticipated successor was slated for a short reveal this week, notable journalist Tom Warren posted on Twitter that he too had heard the device would be revealed this week. Now Kit and Krysta of the Kit and Krysta podcast have shared that they agree with the notion of a January reveal in principle.

“I had thought that it was going to be this Thursday.” ~ Krysta

As shared to Reddit by Kejartho. Kit and Krysta spoke about the rumours of a Switch 2 reveal this week. While Kit and Krysta are not known for leaking information, they both worked at Nintendo during the original Switch release. As a team Kit and Krysta were responsible for discussing event planning while they were at Nintendo.

“In our Job at Nintendo, we would help to analyse the calendar and help people pick. Like this is a good date to make an announcment or this is a bad date to make an announcement” ~ Kit

So the duo agrees with the timing of a reveal this week. Especially when compared with a reveal last week or next week. Last week any announcement would have to compete with the CES 2025 media and next week there are several holidays in the US and an Xbox developer direct the week after which will also garner a lot of attention.

Krysta had previously posted on Twitter that she felt that Nintendo would not let the leaks affect their reveal/release timeline. Nintendo acknowledged the leaks but didn’t go into any further detail beyond that acknowledgement.

