Tom Warren Thinks A Nintendo Switch 2 Reveal Will Be This Week

A reveal, not a release. So we still have a wait ahead of us.

Nintendo Switch 2 leaks and rumours have been running rampant for the past few weeks. CES and a leaker “from the future” have all contributed. Now notable industry insiders and journalists have stated that a Nintendo Switch 2 reveal will happen this week.

As shared to Reddit by m1n3c7afty. Tom Warren a notable gaming journalist and Editor for The Verge posted on X that he has heard that the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal is coming this week. Tom Warren also stated that he had alluded to the reveal in the Verge newsletter last week.

in case it wasn't obvious from my tease in Notepad last week, I've heard it should be the Switch 2 reveal this week 👍 https://t.co/2m3ZEW2kyf — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) January 13, 2025

NateTheHate a notable Podcaster and someone with knowledge of industry workings has also stated that the reveal will happen later this week. NateTheHate also stated that he believes the release will be slated for March of this year.

There has been a lot of information circulating about the new Nintendo Switch 2. However, Nintendo did originally commit to announcing an update before the end of its fiscal year. So even if the news doesn’t come this week it will be before the end of March.

As always with leaks and rumours, take this information with a pinch of salt. While both Tom Warren and NateTheHate have solid track records in the industry. Everyone makes mistakes. So moderate your expectations.

