Is Metaphor ReFantazio Coming During The Switch 2’s Launch Window?

As we get ever closer to the potential reveal of the Nintendo Switch 2, the speculation about what the system will be and what games will be on it continues to grow. Seriously, there have been numerous posts about what games could get onto the next system via both Nintendo and various 3rd party developers and publishers. Some of this speculation is warranted, as many will want to try and “get on the bandwagon” with key titles to reap the rewards of the systems’ potential success. The question is, could Metaphor ReFantazio be one of those titles releasing quickly on the Switch 2?

This question comes from the Famiboards site, where known leaker PH Brazil claims that the Atlus smash hit will not only arrive on the Switch 2 but that it’ll drop within the “launch window.” For context, that would be within the first two months of the system’s release. PH Brazil has been accurate in the past; however, they’ve also been wrong. Thus, you must take this rumor/leak with a grain of salt, just like with all the other reports about Nintendo’s next console.

However, looking at this objectively, it would make sense for Atlus to want to put Metaphor ReFantazio on the new console. First, the game was a huge hit for them, and it was one that was multi-platform from the start. Second, despite the fact that the game is on modern consoles, it’s not one that needs a lot of “processing power” to play. Atlus had previously dropped its trio of legendary RPGs onto the Switch, with the 5th entry playing flawlessly on the system, and the new title isn’t too much above that one in terms of graphical quality and such.

Third, there have been rumors about Atlus dropping both this game and a certain 2024 remake of theirs on the Switch 2 for a while now. Atlus has been reveling in success, so adding to it with good sales on a new system would be a wise move for them. Plus, it’ll allow give them the chance to release brand-new titles on the Switch 2 when the time is right.

For those who haven’t played the new Atlus game, it’s about a fantasy-style world where a new king is needed, and to be crowned, you have to win the love of the people. The classic turn-based battle system is still in play, but with new ways to use abilities through Archetypes. It’s an incredibly fun and deep title, and Nintendo would be lucky to have it on its new platform.