Could The Nintendo Switch 2 Get A Mario + Rabbids Collection?

Let’s rewind the clocks back to 2017. It was a time when the Nintendo Switch was just out, and many were excited for the numerous games that would come onto this revolutionary system. Around the people of its launch, a leak emerged that showed how Mario would be getting a brand-new game with the Rabbids from Ubisoft. The leak was so jarring that fans felt it was fake outright. Then, at E3 2017, when it was proven to be true, the fanbase wanted to try it out for themselves. Fast forward to now, and the Nintendo Switch 2 could get the entire series in one shot.

As we noted yesterday, there are plenty of leaks about the Switch 2 and the various games that certain developers and publishers could bring to it. One of those publishers is Ubisoft, which might bring some of its assassin-focused games to the new console. However, hidden among those rumors is the statement that the Mario + Rabbids titles could also come to the Nintendo Switch 2 in collection form. If that’s true, that could be a huge boon for many.

According to Nate the Hate, Ubisoft is planning at least half a dozen Switch 2 games.



This includes Assasin's Creed Mirage for the launch widow and Assassin's Creed Shadows later.



A Mario+Rabbids Collection could also happen. https://t.co/WUzszQwY7h pic.twitter.com/kOxrwso3rK — Stealth (@Stealth40k) January 14, 2025

The first game wasn’t just a smash hit. It was the best-selling 3rd-party game on the Nintendo Switch for a long time, getting over 10 million players in its lifetime. The sequel was arguably just as good, if not better, in gameplay respects, but it didn’t have as big a sales impact. It still sold well, but it was infamously downplayed by Ubisoft, who blamed it for the company’s “lack of profits” during a period where it was delaying many games and not delivering on others.

So, why would a collection make sense here? First, it would be a value offer, as you’d be getting two games at once, and that’s enough to bring people to the fold. Second, both games had significant DLC support. The first title had an expansion dedicated to Donkey Kong, while the second game had multiple DLC expansions, including one that featured the iconic return of Rayman! Thus, if the collection were to happen, this might be the easiest way for people to play the DLC without buying it themselves. As you likely know, gamers are always looking to save a few dollars.

Another thing to note here is that, as of right now, there doesn’t seem to be a third title on the way. If this collection were to come true and sell incredibly well, that could force Ubisoft’s hand.