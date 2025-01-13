Ubisoft, Square Enix & Konami Reportedly Have Big Ports Coming For Switch 2

Gameranx

Nintendo Switch 2 looks to have plenty of support.

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, there are never any shortages regarding rumors, leaks, and speculation about the video game industry. Nintendo, in particular, is the subject of so many rumors right now because we know we’re getting close to the upcoming reveal of the Nintendo Switch 2. While it might not be named that specifically, quite a few fans are waiting to see what the Switch successor will look like and bring to the table.

In fact, rumors circulating online today from various industry insiders say that Nintendo will be unveiling its new console this week. More specifically, the date in question is January 16, 2025. That is when supposedly Nintendo will be ready to showcase its next console. However, we’re still waiting on official confirmation that this will be the case.

Thanks to VGC, we’re finding out that Nate The Hate’s latest podcast episode highlights some of the games they have heard were in the works for the Switch 2. This is a credible industry insider, so when reports are made from this podcast, people are a little more keen on listening in. It seems that quite a few third-party developers are working on ports for the upcoming console.

It’s noted that Square Enix will release Final Fantasy 7 and Rebirth. Furthermore, if the report is to be believed, then Ubisoft is working on over a half dozen games, most of which might be older ports. But that’s not all; Ubisoft will apparently have Assassin’s Creed Mirage ready for around the launch window, with Assassin’s Creed Shadows coming in at a later date.

Meanwhile, Konami is also keen on ensuring they are supporting this console. One of the games that’s said to be in the works for the upcoming Switch 2 is Metal Gear Solid Delta. Of course, we are still waiting for a release date for all the platforms Metal Gear Solid Delta has already been confirmed to receive the game. So, it’s possible that we might see the Switch 2 receive this title alongside the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms at launch.

