Nintendo Switch Fans Celebrate Console’s Reveal Anniversary

Anniversaries are something we try to honor here on GameRanx because we feel they’re very important. Why are they important? First, they showcase key moments in gaming history. Second, they can show us how history has been shaped since the time of these events. Finally, they can help us see what the future might be like. In the case of the Nintendo Switch, all three of those scenarios are prevalent, as yesterday was the 8th anniversary of when Nintendo first revealed the system. It was a massive event that would showcase various huge titles and inspire fans to believe that The Big “wasn’t quite done yet.”

They were right to feel that way, for just about every game shown at that event was a huge hit on the Nintendo Switch, including two of those titles being “Game of the Year” nominees/winners for 2017, with Breath of the Wild later on being hailed as one of the greatest video games of all time. As you’ll see in the tweet below, there was quite a bit revealed at that showcase, and the trailer that helped reveal its “killer app” and the release date still holds up to this day.

The Nintendo Switch Reveal Presentation was 8 years ago today.



A lot of games were announced that day including Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2, Octopath Traveler, Fire Emblem Warriors…



Many felt that the Nintendo Switch was a gamble in various ways, but The Big N knew that and still ran with it, much like they’ve done in the past many times over. Just as important, the company knew that to appeal to players, they didn’t need to have the best graphics or the fastest processing power; they simply needed to create something that would be in gamers’ hands at almost all times, and the Switch was revolutionary in that regard. The ability to play console titles on the go, no matter where you are, was a game-changer and something that led to the Switch selling around 150 million units eight years later.

Obviously, the key thing that people are focusing on now is the next system. Will they be able to mimic the success of the OG Switch with the Switch 2? Will it even be called that? We don’t know, and that’s what is making many people go crazy, as there are “leakers” who keep making various claims about the system…despite Nintendo still being mum about things.

However, the company’s President has said that they know the risks of not doing a worthy follow-up to the Switch. Thus, you should expect another worthy presentation like the one from eight years ago…whenever Nintendo decides to hold it.