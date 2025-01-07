Breath of the Wild Gets Top Billing On Rolling Stone Best Games List

Gaming lists are an interesting thing to talk about within the gaming community. Why? First off, they’re all incredibly subjective. Think about it. If you put together a top ten gaming list of all time, it would likely be at least a little different from another person’s list, if not incredibly different. Then, when it comes to the “professional outlets” that make these lists, you have to wonder if there was a “motive” behind some of their picks or if they’re just trying to be honest with where they put things. Case in point, Breath of the Wild is the No.1 game of all time according to Rolling Stone’s new best games list.

You can see the top ten list below, thanks to insider stealth. It has plenty of big names on it, but the fact that the Switch launch title was No.1 will definitely surprise certain people. So, why did Rolling Stone say that this was the best game ever?

“Breath of the Wild was revolutionary. It took the very simple premise of the original — a hero dropped cold into an unfathomably huge world — and ran with it to the furthest extent. Other open world games let you feel like you’re exploring, but Breath of the Wild makes every action a personal puzzle to solve. Leaving behind the endless fetch quests, checklists and markers of the genre, it’s a freeform game of discovery, where its colorful environments and subdued orchestral score lead players along by hinting at their curiosities.”

They also talked about how, in this game, the “rules were meant to be broken,” for you could do anything you wanted with Link and not feel punished or pushed to do things in a certain order. Indeed, the game was like that in many ways. Before, the series would guide players from one area to the next and one temple to the next.

Yet, in this game, there were four main temples, but you could do them whenever you wanted without issue. Or, you could simply ignore them and travel around Hyrule to see what you could find, and there was plenty to find.

In many respects, this title took the franchise to the next level, proven by the incredible sales the game had, and how this is now the “standard” for all 3D entries in the series to come. Whether you agree with its ranking or not, you have to admit that this game…is legendary.