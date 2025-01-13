Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition Competition #27

Two of the challenges for January have come and gone and now the third set of challenges are upon us. The Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition is updated weekly with new challenges. These challenges will be available for the remainder of this week.

As shared on Nintendo’s news page, Switch Online members can now take part in competition #27. As always with the World Championships competitions, Speedrunners have a week to complete this set of challenges. They’ll be live until the 20th of January. The next competition will be shared thereafter.

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition is a game that offers 150 challenges from 13 classic NES games. All of these challenges are speedrunning-based challenges that see you compete against players from around the world. But if you’d prefer to keep things local you can also compete with other players at home.

This Week’s Five Challenges:

Kid Icarus: Pitcher Perfect

Super Mario Bros. 3: Mushzoom 2

The Legend of Zelda: A Secret to Everybody

Kirby’s Adventure: Meta-Knights Strike

Super Mario Bros. 2: Cloudtop Climb

For those of you who undertook last week’s challenges – Competition #26, remember to check out the leaderboard. You can watch the top runs from last week’s submissions. Here are last week’s challenges.

Last Week’s Five Challenges:

Super Mario Bros: Step It Up

The Legend of Zelda: Don’t Go Alone

Kirby’s Adventure: Coconut Rush

Super Mario Bros. 2: Coconut Rush

Super Mario Bros. 3 Rotary Rush

The Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition will set you back $30 on the eShop and as seen above it is a worthy investment. There are rumours that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be revealed this week. Find out more here.