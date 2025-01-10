Civilization VII Will Be Steam Deck Verified At Launch

The Sid Meier’s Civilization games are hugely popular, it’s no surprise that a seventh iteration is coming out this year. However, with the release of Civilization VII fans will be absolutely spoilt with a launch day Steam Deck Verification.

As spotted by the folks over at IGN. The official Civilization VII Twitter account shared that “Civ 7 is officially Steam Deck Verified”. Now fans of the series can “Make history on the go”.

#Civ7 is officially 𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗗𝗘𝗖𝗞 𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗙𝗜𝗘𝗗 ✅



Civilization VII was announced in February of 2023 and unveiled on the 7th of June 2024. The game will be launching on the 6th of February.

This iteration of the game comes at an interesting crossroads in the series journey. The games have started to feel slightly stagnant in recent years. Something has to change and from previews, it is clear that the first big change is the art style. IGN staff noted that there were also some new gameplay elements in their initial preview. You can see more here.

Civilization VII is coming to several platforms including:

PlayStation 4 and 5

Nintendo Switch

Xbox One

Xbox Series X and S

PC via Steam

Steam Deck

Having verified status at launch is a big deal. Several gamers have made the change to their Steam Decks over PCs and knowing that a popular franchise will be playable on that console only serves to bolster support and sales.

If you’d like to find out more about the Civilization series you can do so here. There were a few new PC Handhelds announced at CES 2025, like the Lenovo Legion GO S and the Acer Nitro Blaze. Both of them have Windows variants and would also be able to play Civilization VII!