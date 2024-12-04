Civilization VII Reveals New Gameplay Trailer And PS5 Control Scheme

Civilization VII will be one of the first big games to come out in 2025, as it’s got an early 2025 launch that players are chomping at the bit to enjoy. It helps that, for the first time, the game is getting a simultaneous release on console and PC, as that means that everyone can enjoy the game at the same time. For those who have only played the franchise on PC, you might feel that there will be a bit of a learning curve on console, but Firaxis is up to the task of making it all work and even dropped a special PlayStation Blog post alongside a gameplay trailer to help you get used to controlling the game with things like the DualSense Controller.

Executive Producer Dennis Shirk broke everything down on the blog, including how the game will look and feel on systems like the PS5 and why the UI was tailored to each system so that players could enjoy it to the fullest:

“We’ve completely overhauled the UI for Civilization VII on consoles, incorporating a radial menu that allows for quicker navigation between the most frequently used systems on the HUD. This change has done wonders for making the experience feel more streamlined. We want to put all the focus on the decisions that matter most, and the radial menu helps put those choices at the forefront.”

Moving to the controller, Firaxis did some simple but exciting things to make you “feel the effect” of what you were doing in the game’s world:

Our developers also had a lot of fun coming up with unique and playful ways to utilize the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback, so you can really feel key moments in your empire’s history. Along with simple, click-like vibrations to emphasize actions like the completion of a new civic or the start of your next turn, combat takes on a new dimension as the controller rumbles to indicate damage taken and units defeated. When you declare war, you’ll feel a pulsing pattern akin to a war horn’s call; when you found a new city, hammer-like thuds mimic the classic building sound effect. There are more effects to discover on your own.”

To be clear, you can also turn off those effects if you feel they’re getting in the way of your enjoyment. Between these features, cross-play saves, and more, this could be the most player-friendly version of the game in a long time, which might make it one of the best games of 2025.