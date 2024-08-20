Civilization VII Gets New Trailer At Gamescom

When you hear a game like Civilization VII is coming out, you might not be interested in it at first. After all, the game is truly all about building up a culture and seeing how long you can last with it. Or if you’re able to dominate the whole world in a variety of ways through your decisions. However, it’s much more than that, and that’s why the Firaxis series has lasted for so long. The seventh main iteration of the worldbuilding game got a new trailer at Gamescom, and within it lies the beating heart of what the game is truly all about: freedom to do things your way.

Building off of the massive overhaul that the last entry had, Civilization VII will welcome even more refined graphics to the gameplay while also giving you a truly vibrant world to start building a life within. You’ll pick the civilization of your choice and then guide it in the direction you feel it should go.

The game encourages you to build something that will “stand the test of time” or be “prosperous,” or many other things. When you look at the shots of the empires and cultures that inhabit the games’ trailer and how they have built things up to stand out in this world, you get the urge to do it with them.

Firaxis has greatly expanded the capabilities of players within the title, allowing them even more customization and detail in how they build their empires, work with other cultures, and go to war across the ages. It’s not as simple as just building cities and then moving on. Instead, you have to work within every area to ensure you have everything you need to grow, expand, and then maintain what you have. An empire is only as good as the person who leads it, and one knows what the needs of their people are.

While we don’t have all the details on the various things that the 7th entry will add, we do know the game will have a new narrator, which will be shown off via the company’s Twitch channel soon enough.

Plus, based on the game’s past history, players can expect expansive content beyond the standard mode. For example, there are typically side scenarios where you play as a specific civilization during a key part of its history and attempt to win a key battle or change history itself!

More details will arrive as the game draws closer to launch.