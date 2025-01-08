The Lenovo Legion Go S: A New Steam For Linux Gaming

CES 2025 has been a PC handheld reveal party, it seems like every major name in town decided to unveil a new gaming handheld or an update to an existing release. We covered the new Acer Nitro Blaze handhelds, now we’re shifting our gaze to the new Lenovo Legion Go S.

As per Sean Hollister from The Verge, the Lenovo Legion Go S will be the first third-party handheld to feature official SteamOS support. There have been claims from other companies in the past that they would sport some form of SteamOS on their devices, but these claims have either been baseless or the software has never seen the light of day.

Lenovo has been working closely with SteamOS developers to bring the best software experience it can to its new handheld. The Legion Go S will come in two SKUs. A Windows handheld and a SteamOS handheld. Similar to what Anbernic attempted with their Win600.

The Windows version will be available later this month, while the Steam variant will likely only be available in May.

The Legion Go S is the first handheld to feature the newly announced Rysen Z2 chip. It also features an 8-inch 1920X1200 120Hz screen, a 55Wh battery, RGB a smaller trackpad and ergonomic controls.

The base device will reportedly cost $499 but prices will increase from there. The pricing is as follows:

SteamOS Version (16GB of RAM and 512GB of Storage): $499.99

Windows Version (16GB of RAM and 1TB of Storage): $599.99

Windows Version (32GB of RAM and 1TB of Storage): $729.99

These prices are an interesting contrast to those of the recently announced Acer PC handhelds. If you’d like to find out more click here. Valve announced that they’re going to make SteamOS available for other devices too. Find out more here.