Manor Lords Earns Its Fourth Major Update

Despite being in early access the game is very popular and for good reason!

Manor Lords has been around for a long time. This medieval city builder has been in development since 2019 and in early access since the 26th of April 2024. Despite being an early access offering the game is a complete experience, and it just got better with this, its fourth update.

As spotted by the folks over on EUROGAMER, the fourth update’s patch notes were shared on the game’s Steam Page today. Manor Lords is an immersive medieval strategy game and city builder that features large-scale battles and intricate economies.

This fourth major update to Manor Lords brings a lot to the table. It’s the combination of two early beta patches. This update includes the following:

Major Changes

(Experimental) A Cliff system rework – everything related to cliffs including, navigating around, building on and units’ pathfinding errors have been addressed.

Stores – Inventory sources were restricted to certain buildings. The Fuel Stall and Fabric Stalls were merged into a General Goods Stall. The Marketplace UI has been updated.

Ale and Water Distribution – both of these items are now distributed like any other marketplace items.

New Features

New Playable Maps

An overstock setting was added.

A bridge-building system was introduced.

A stone well upgrade was introduced.

Taverns can now be upgraded to level 2

Gameplay and Balance

Taxation approval happens regardless of whether or not there is money.

The Stone well was increased to 50 plots to justify the expenditure.

The windmill will only mill flour when space is available.

Flour and bread changes to avoid the windmill clogging.

Building costs have been balanced.

Tavern upgrades and changes.

Iron and Stone deposits increased.

Additionally, there are a whole host of balance changes and minor changes that have been made to Manor Lords in this update. These are just a few of the highlights. If you’d like to see the full patch notes you can do so here.