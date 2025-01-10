Final Fantasy VII Remake Coming To Xbox This Year According To Industry Insider

We’re moving into 2025 with incredible games we can’t wait to dive into. While we wait for those titles to slowly make their way to the various release dates, rumors are already flooding in on what else is coming this year. One of the games that has been a hit but has yet to see its way on Xbox is the remake of Final Fantasy VII. That might change this year, according to one industry insider.

Thanks to Reddit, we’re finding out that Nate The Hate’s latest podcast episode touched on Final Fantasy VII coming to Xbox Series X/S. That’s a notable deal because the game has been around since 2020 but has yet to leave PlayStation or the PC platform. If the reports are to be believed, Square Enix will deliver the first part of the remake to Xbox players later this year.

Of course, as you all likely know, Final Fantasy VII is a game behemoth. As a result, the remake would be released in parts, with two of the parts already available. Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth are now on PlayStation 5 platforms. However, Rebirth will be coming to the PC platform later this month, on January 23, 2025.

The report claims that the Rebirth Xbox port won’t be available until 2026, so if this proves to be true again, you’ll have quite a ways to go before we dive into the second part of the remake. What might pique some interest is that this month, Xbox is holding a Developer Direct presentation. Perhaps we might get some word on the remake finally landing on the Xbox platform.

That presentation will be happening the same day Rebirth comes to PC players, January 23, 2025. With that said, this wasn’t the only news to break from the recent podcast episode. Earlier we reported on the podcast mentioning Halo coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 and PlayStation 5 platforms.