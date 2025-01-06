Stellar Blade Developers SHIFTUP Gift Entire Staff PlayStation 5 Pros

Image Source.

SHIFTUP(시프트업) the South Korean company responsible for Stellar Blade had a really good year. Since releasing Stellar Blade for the PlayStation 5 in April they have also gone on to release an enhanced version for the PlayStation 5 Pro. The game received generally very positive reviews and as such the company had to celebrate.

We had our SHIFTUP New Year's event today. Everyone got a PS5Pro so you can enjoy Stellar Blade in 4K, right?

Oh, and there's a glimpse of Lily and Eve…💕#StellarBlade #SHIFTUP #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/VihP4Qhnr1 — StellarBlade (@StellarBlade) January 6, 2025

As shared by PlayStation Lifestyle. SHIFTUP celebrated their success and the New Year all in one. As shared by the official Stellar Blade Twitter account, all of the staff members received a PlayStation 5 Pro for their hard work and dedication. South Korea is famous for its highly competitive job market, staff are often pushed to work long hours and weekends. It’s heartwarming to see a company celebrate its success with employees by handing out the newest PlayStation.

Stellar Blade is an action Role Playing Game set in a post-apocalyptic world. As Eve, players can battle through an array of objectives or delve into the wild metropolitan wasteland and uncover the secrets of Earth’s demise. The game has scored an 81/100 on Metacritic and a UserScore of 9.2/10

It’s truly commendable when a company celebrates its successes with the people who have worked so hard to help it get there. There are reports that alongside the PS5 Pro, staff also received a large bonus.

SHIFTUP has committed to a PC port of Stellar Blade. If you’d like to find out more then click here. The PlayStation 5 Pro has a number of enhanced titles alongside Stellar Blade, you can find more info about them here.