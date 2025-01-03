GTA 6 Fans Are Prepared For A Possible Delay

In the gaming space, no gamer wants a delay for an upcoming title they’re excited for. After all, they want to play the game now and then enjoy it for a good amount of time before moving on to the next game that they want to play. If they’re lucky, the game will be legendary or one they can continuously return to if they need something good to enjoy. Sadly, there are titles that are so big and anticipated that waiting for them is unbearable, and the idea that something like GTA 6 could be pushed back further is almost untenable. Seriously, gamers are passionate about this.

The Rockstar Games title is one that many people are anticipating for all the right reasons. The 5th entry is one of the best-selling video games ever and has been dominating sales charts for a decade, which is almost unheard of for a game of this nature. Yet, Rockstar waited quite a long time before confirming that the game was even in development. The reason for that is obvious; the last entry still made them serious money thanks to its online components.

When the first trailer finally dropped and revealed a beautiful-looking game that would take players back to Vice City, gamers were pumped. However, it’s been over a year since that trailer dropped, and Rockstar has only given the smallest verbal teases of what the game will be like since. As such, in threads like this one from Reddit, gamers are asking themselves if GTA 6 will be delayed and how they’ll handle it.

Thankfully, the prevailing feeling throughout the thread is that they simply want Rockstar to finish the game and make it the quality that the developer is known for. That’s a good thing to hear, as it proves that gamers are willing to wait for quality and are tired of developers and publishers not releasing quality products for people to enjoy. There are plenty of titles that fit under that banner.

Some are willing to admit that they’ll be sad, while others noted that others will be “whiny about it” but will have to wait regardless, so it’d be pointless to complain. This isn’t random “fear-mongering,” for the record, as there have been reports, including some from former Rockstar devs, who pointed out that it’s possible the game won’t arrive in 2025 but will be pushed back to 2026 to ensure quality.

Only Rockstar Games knows for sure, though.