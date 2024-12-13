Take-Two CEO Says GTA 6 Will Be “Worth Waiting For”

While the “season of world premieres” seems to be over now, that doesn’t mean that everything that’s coming out in 2025 was shown at The Game Awards last night. Far from it, in fact. We know of several big games allegedly coming out in 2025 or confirmed to come out in 2025 that weren’t shown off last night, including several Capcom titles, just about everything from Nintendo, and, of course, GTA 6. There were a lot of people hoping that Rockstar Games would drop a trailer at the show last night, and yet, it wasn’t to be. Yet, that doesn’t mean that there isn’t anything to talk about with it.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick was doing a YouTube interview, which you can see below, and when he was asked to give details about the game, he noted simply:

“I think it’ll be extraordinary and worth waiting for.”

So, the typical CEO rhetoric? Yeah, pretty much. However, he knows that there’s nothing good that’ll come from dropping spoilers in a random interview, especially when there’s only been one trailer for the game so far. You absolutely need to build this up over time and ensure that every reveal is a meaningful one.

That being said…that doesn’t mean that fans aren’t really disappointed that something hasn’t dropped yet. If you didn’t realize it, it’s been an entire year since the last trailer was shown, and on Reddit, many voiced their disappointment in various ways.

One of the biggest ones was the fact that while GTA 6 did win the award for “Most Anticipated Game of 2025,” no one from Rockstar Games even showed up to claim it! One person even noted that they wanted Rockstar to be there just to troll fans, not unlike Harada from Bandai Namco did earlier in the night when he teased the reveal trailer that would drop later on.

Undoubtedly, this will make many wonder what has happened in the last year to make Rockstar Games so “determined” not to reveal new details in a timely manner. One Redditor posted that they’re honestly “tired of developers playing things close to the chest,” asking for more “transparency.”

That, sadly, is something we’ve seen in many games and developers over the last few years, and last night was no different with some of the trailers we were shown. Another way to look at it is through the rumors that the game might not be released in 2025, so Rockstar doesn’t want to release another trailer for a game that won’t be out for another year.