Clive Rosfield Is Joining Tekken 8 Next Week

Tekken 8 is already having a big day at The Game Awards. During the pre-show, the game won “Best Fighting Game” of 2024, which might have been rather controversial in some people’s minds. Regardless, it got the award, and many were wondering about the trailer that would highlight the final character in the current season of the game. To the shock of many, it turned out to be Clive Rosfield, the star of Final Fantasy XVI. You can see the trailer that features him below, and yes, he does indeed have his sword and Ifrit at his beck and call.

The reason that this is surprising is that many were hoping that Tifa Lockhart would be the one getting the tap. Not only had she been requested for a long time, but she honestly fit the game a bit more than Clive did. After all, Tifa is a brawler, and the game is very much about various martial arts styles and not exactly weaponry outside of a few key characters. Her attacks, mixed with Limit Breaks, would’ve lent to an interesting play style. However, it wasn’t to be.

While it is refreshing to see Ben Starr back as Clive Rosfield, it’s hard to say how players will react to his being in Tekken 8. The good news is that you won’t have to wait long to find out, as the game will make Clive playable for 72 hours next week. You can watch the trailer above for more details.