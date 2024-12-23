Gameranx

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition Competition #24

In the final Curtain Call of the year try to achieve your Peak Performance as a Mario Master. You’ll be pitted against the Octoroks at the Block Party

A new set of challenges has been uploaded for The Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition. These challenges are available for this week. Competition #24 is now live. Speedrunners at the ready, here are the week’s challenges. 

As shared on Nintendo’s news page, Nintendo Switch Online members can now take part in competition #24. As with every week’s competition, this competition will only be live for a week until the 30th of December. The next competition will be shared thereafter. 

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition is a game that offers 150 challenges from 13 classic NES games. All of these challenges are speedrunning-based challenges that see you compete against players from around the world. But if you’d prefer to keep things local you can also compete with other players at home. 

This Week’s Five Challenges:

  • Super Mario Bros.: Block Party
  • The Legend of Zelda: Octorok Onslaught
  • Super Mario Bros. 3: Curtain Call
  • Ice Climber: Peak Performance
  • Super Mario Bros.: Mario Master

For those of you who took part in last week’s challenge – Competition #23, then check out the leaderboard. Remember to watch the runs from last week’s top submissions. In case you are curious here are last week’s challenges. 

Last Week’s Five Challenges:

  • Super Mario Bros. 2: Veggie Plucking
  • Super Mario Bros. 3: Coin Collector
  • Kirby’s Adventure: New Heights
  • Metroid: Power Grab
  • Super Mario Bros. 2: Destroyer of Dreams

If this sounds like a competition you’d like to take part in. The Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition can be purchased for $30 on the eShop. If you’ve not had your fill of retro Nintendo titles, a PC port of Star Fox 64 has been released by Harbour Masters! Find out more here.

