Star Fox 64 Gets a PC Port

Fans of Star Fox are in for a real treat this Christmas. The emulation and porting community have once again delivered by building a port of Star Fox 64 for PC. This game offers a variety of improvements, fixes and updates.

As per VGC, Star Fox 64 is now available on PC. This is from the same team that created the Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask ports. ‘Starship’ this new project allows players with the ROM to play Star Fox 64 with a bunch of modern niceties, improved framerate and updated screen resolutions.

The team known as Harbour Masters are responsible for multiple reverse-engineering fan-made projects. They take the information from an N64 game, study it and reverse engineer it so that it can be run on different modern hardware. The physical assets are not included so therefore there should be no legal grounds for any legal trouble, especially as the Developers require players to bring their own base ROM.

There has been a bit of a Star Fox drought recently. The last game in the series that fans received was Star Fox Zero for the Wii U. Not exactly the best game in the franchise. Dylan Cuthbert, one of the original developers told VGC that he believed the series would return in the future. I’m sure he didn’t realise it would be in the shape of a fan-made port.

