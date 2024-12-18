Modder Creates Ciri From The Witcher 4 in Witcher 3

Image Source

During The Game Awards, several up-and-coming games and updates to games were shared. There were even a few video games that were announced. One announcement that had fans clamouring was the announcement of the sequel to The Witcher 3, The Witcher 4.

As shared over on VG24/7 The Witcher 4 announcement showcased a new side of Ciri – the girl we got to know in prior games. It also set the tone for the game, challenges, battles and missions to come. However, all of this hype doesn’t amount to much until the game arrives. So we’ll just have to bide our time… Or will we?

The modding community has once again come to our rescue. Forlornsito, a prominent figure in the modding space wanted to create a Witcher 4 Concept Ciri that would allow players to meet the all-grown-up Ciri early. What’s truly incredible is that the concept art was all done with existing vanilla assets from the game.

If that’s not cool enough then maybe seeing The Witcher 4 director’s reaction to this mod will tickle your fancy. In fact, Sebastian Kalemba even shared the mod on Twitter:

It’s always great when the individuals responsible for game creation take on such a positive and enthusiastic attitude to the community and its creativity. Other platforms and other developers may have asked the fan to cease and desist or may even have whipped out the DMCA documents.

This is not the only time a director has responded to a community member. Last month Masahiro Sakurai tried to help a cosplayer unsheath his sword like Link. If you’d like to find out more click here.