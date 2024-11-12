How to Unsheathe a Sword Like Link, Notes from Sakurai

Recently a Japanese Legend Of Zelda cosplayer dressed as Link uploaded a video of himself trying to draw the Master Sword. It clearly didn’t go according to plan, however, Masahiro Sakurai the famous director of Super Smash Brothers offered some helpful advice on Link’s sword sheathing technique.

Apparently, it’s not as easy as Link makes it look. Although, that’s probably true of all of the stunts that Link does. I mean, we can all do a backflip while holding a sword and shield right? Right? As shared by VGC, Sakigake(the cosplayer) can be seen in a video he posted on Twitter, fully extending his arm but not being able to clear the scabbard.

The legendary designer came to Sakigake’s aid, informing him that in Super Smash Brothers Link employs a clever trick with one hand while drawing his Sword with the other. He does it so smoothly that it’s almost imperceptible.

Masahiro Sakurai said that Link can be seen holding his Scabbard with one hand while drawing with the other. He also added that that alone wasn’t enough to allow Link to draw the sword. Several other helpful fans sought to offer advice as well. But it seems like a perplexing conundrum.

The interaction between all of the fans, Sakurai and Sasigake are incredibly wholesome and encouraging and I’d highly recommend reading through them. In case you haven’t heard, Link almost spoke in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.