Indiana Jones and The Great Circle Get’s It’s Second Update

Indiana Jones and The Great Circle has gotten its second update. This update brings gamers fixes to Graphics and gameplay as well as PC and Xbox-specific fixes. Sadly the Steam Deck has still been left out in the cold.

Bethesda shared a breakdown regarding their recent update to Indiana Jones and The Great Circle. Despite a somewhat comprehensive list of fixes, some very notable issues have not yet been addressed.

General

An issue related to the misreporting of a Game Slot being damaged or missing has been addressed.

Gameplay

Players couldn’t equip the whip which has been addressed.

Issues related to a player with a camera permanently equipped have been fixed.

Players could sometimes drop and lose their camera when using the quick-equip. Fortunately, this too has been fixed.

Graphics

The double vision issue that happened when almost drowning has been addressed.

Stuttering in cutscenes as a result of duplicated frames has been addressed.

Missions and quests

Issues that occurred in the Vatican Treasure Chamber have been addressed.

A big hole that players could fall through in Sukhothai has been patched.

PC Specific fixes

Performance problems caused by Nvidia DLSS being enabled, have been addressed.

Performance problems caused by Nvidia’s Low Latency Mode have also been addressed.

Other Nvidia-related issues have been addressed and a known issue has been shared.

Xbox Specific fixes

Shadowed areas appeared overly darkened so improvements to global illumination have been addressed.

These are just some of the highlights from this update to Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. If you would like to find out more about the first update and what it addressed click here. If you’d like to see the full list of fixes click here.