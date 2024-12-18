The season of year-end “Year in Reviews” is not yet complete. Xbox, PlayStation and Spotify have held their events and now it’s Nintendo’s turn with its own Year in Review. Nintendo fans can finally have their moment in the sun and bask in their playtimes and gaming highlights.

As shared by Ash Parish over on The Verge, Nintendo’s Year in Review is now live on their website. Players can see their first played game of 2024, their most played games, their busiest months and even a month-by-month breakdown of their busiest times.

Players can find out what their gaming style is and also have the option to choose their favourite game of 2024 from the games they’ve played this year. There’s an option to download your stats so that you can share them and compare notes with your friends.

It’s always fun to get a recap of your gaming highlights and reminisce about all the fun times you’ve had while playing games with friends. Nintendo could possibly have spiced things up a bit with a free downloadable wallpaper from your most-played game. Perhaps they could even finally unlock themes on the Switch and let us display the wallpaper there. Maybe that feature will only make it onto the Switch 2.

Xbox and PlayStation also recently had their Year in Reviews events, if you’d like to find out more about your gaming prowess on your Xbox click here, if you’re curious to see whether or not you’re a pro PlayStation owner yet then click here. The Switch 2 has reportedly been leaked across multiple platforms at this point. If you’d like to find out more click here.