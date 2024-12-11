The PlayStation 2025 Wrap-Up is Here

It is the season for year end wrapped events, and PlayStation is no exception. The PlayStation 2024 Wrap-Up Experience has gone live, so players can see their year end stats and compare notes with their friends.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, the PlayStation Wrap-Up is live. It offers players an insight into all of the time they’ve spent so far. This is across multiple metrics including most played games, trophies unlocked and monthly gaming activities. There are also some new additions this year. Players can see stats from previous years, get personalized game recommendations and look back at trophies they’ve earned.

The PlayStation Wrap-Up will be accessible until the 10th of January 2025. Sony has also added some 30th Anniversary style digital collectibles for fans in the form of avatars. These event are really just a small collection of data but they often become quite special. Reminders of periods we were going through when we played certain games, of challenges overcome and maybe even friends made. This is a great time to compare notes with friends and discuss they games that you’ve played together. It’s a celebration of time well spent.

If you’re are an Xbox fan there is no need to feel left out as Microsoft launched their year in review event last week. Like I said, it’s the season. If you’d like to read more about the Xbox Year in review you can do so here. If you are curious about the PlayStation’s 30th Anniversary celebrations you can find out more info here.