It’s A Wrap, The Xbox Year In Review Is Here

The Xbox Year in Review 2024 is out now. With it, the series of wrapped events are likely on their way, Nintendo’s Year in Review, Spotify Wrapped etc. So brace yourself for a mad frenzy of screenshotting, sharing and comparing. To add to the chaos Microsoft has brought some new features into this review.

Microsoft has announced their Year in Review over on their website. The Year in Review is an event aimed at commemorating your time with your Xbox. It’s a personalised recap of your gaming investments and successes.

Microsoft has also announced a series of new features to further enhance the personalised experience of getting your Year in Review.

Your most-played game: A custom look at your time with the game you’ve played most.

A gamer profile just for you. Based off of the games you’ve played, how you’ve played them and how much you’ve played them. Kind of like the MBTI of gaming reviews.

Besties recap: For those of you who live online, it’ll be possible to see which friends you played with most. But it might be kind of awkward if your reviews don’t match up.

Game Pass recaps for those dedicated subscribers. There’s even talk of rewards…

Microsoft has a few aces up their sleeve this time around. It'll reportedly be easier than ever to share your highlights with friends. If you're keen to check out your year in review, you can do so here.