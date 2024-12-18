Another Source Corroborates Switch 2 January Reveal And Claims Nintendo Faced Production Delays

Its certainly convenient that there is now an excuse for why earlier rumors were wrong.

There’s another source corroborating claims that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be revealed this January.

Literally yesterday, we reported on three different sources that claiming that this will be the month of the Switch 2 reveal. A few hours after that, Samus Hunter chimed in once again to narrow down that announcement window. The Switch 2 will be revealed before the release of Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, on January 16, 2025. If Samus Hunter is right, we’re down to 29 days before it happens.

Today, redditor Technical-Manager921 posted on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit, claiming that there was someone who predicted this announcement window much earlier. Last December 15, MoistyCharlie posted what they claim was the logo for the Switch 2 on the Grand Theft Auto 6 Discord server. MoistyCharlie also said this:

“I was sent this image by a source.

They asked me to share it with y’all.

Official reveal is mid January. The reveal was delayed 2 months cause of supply chain issues.”

MoistyCharlie had previously correctly predicted the announcement of the PlayStation 5 Pro, and may have learned about Alarmo. That out of left field interactive clock served as a spoiler for Nintendo fans who expected the Switch 2 to be announced in October. We were all certainly dumbfounded by then, but a lot of rumormongers lost a bit of credibility on that day for sure.

We can’t vouch for how credible MoistyCharlie or their sources are on this account, but it’s at least worth considering their other claims.

On December 9, they already claimed that the Switch 2 would be announced in January, with a base MSRP of $ 400 and two SKUs. And all the way back in September, they claimed the Switch 2 was planned to release in Spring 2025.

These claims fall in line with other rumors from other sources, and hint that all these claims are coming from sources close to each other, if they aren’t the same source.

And it certainly would be convenient if the rumors now confirm that Nintendo planned to announce the console this year, but those plans changed. It is true at the same time that these rumors corroborate each other, and that we still can’t be sure if any of these similar sounding rumors are really true.

So as things stand, a lot of sources are corroborating this January reveal, and many of them were wrong about that reveal happening in the last few months. MoistyCharlie seems to have an explanation for that, so there’s at least some reason to believe these rumors from the same sources again.

As always, Nintendo can make these rumors wrong anytime it suits them, and if that’s what happened last October, it can happen again next month. So we’ll see how this plays out in the coming weeks.