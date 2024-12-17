Rumor: Three Separate Sources Claim Switch 2 Reveal Is Coming This January

In the same way that there has been an explosion of rumors of leaked Switch 2 images over the weekend, a sudden burst of rumors about the Switch 2’s release date has emerged. We’ll review them here and then tell you why you shouldn’t believe them. Or at least, keep some healthy skepticism up.

The big source is NextHandheld, who created waves in a reddit when a moderator in that forum confirmed that they sent proof that they have a Switch 2 in their hands.

So, yesterday NextHandheld held an ad hoc AMA of sorts about the Switch 2. And they said this about the platform’s reveal:

“I’ve heard word it’s gonna be in January something about there being a Nintendo meeting but I don’t have that info confirmed”

Today, NintenTalk, another Nintendo fan content creator, made this tweet:

“Source: Nintendo to reveal Nintendo Switch 2 in January. This is coming from a Major Third Party developer contact I have. Here’s what they say about the console:

“Get ready to play modern AAA offerings on your Nintendo system in 2025”

NintendoPrime, whose videos we have reported on before, corroborated NintenTalk’s claim, saying:

“I can corroborate that January is what I have also been told. And based on what I know, AAA offerings on Switch 2 are going to be absolutely insane. Video coming on the January stuff in a bit.”

You can watch that video here. But we’ll cover what Samus Hunter, another popular source for Nintendo rumors, has to say about this:

“Third-party studios have been waiting the new generation to be able to release their games on Nintendo. And I’m not just talking about porting from PS4 but also the current generation. Think of Bioware, From Software or CD Projekt, but also Japanese studios like Namco and ATLUS.”

But that isn’t all. As shared on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit, Christopher Dring has revealed in the latest episode of the GamesIndustry.Biz Microcast that he heard chatter that something Switch 2 related, possibly the reveal itself, is happening around the start of 2025.

As a refresher, Dring claimed last August of this month that his sources also claimed that the Switch 2’s release was planned for around April 2025. That was backed up by Eurogamer’s EIC, Tom Phillips, but given that both aren’t particularly known for having sources at Nintendo, it was easy to take these claims with a grain of salt.

So we are noting here that Dring is moving his predictions around. But of course, NintendoPrime and many other Nintendo fan creators were sure that the Switch 2 would be revealed sometime from August to October of this year, and that didn’t happen at all.

It’s easy to get excited at the prospect that the Switch 2 is getting revealed next month, which would be next year, but also really a matter of weeks. But just because it’s exciting doesn’t mean we should take it as fact.

In any case, we will note that Nintendo has deliberately debunked the idea that they make these announcements around some sort of schedule. Nintendo ultimately calls the shots on when, where, and how they will reveal the Switch 2, and everyone’s best guesses and leaks can be just as easily be debunked again, if it suits Nintendo.

In any case, we have covered tons of reports of blockbuster games that are rumored to be coming to the Switch 2. Paul Gale has alluded to this as much as Samus Hunter has.

Among the big games rumored to be on the way is Elden Ring, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and practically every Assassin’s Creed game that wasn’t ported to the original Switch. So regardless of when the announcement and launch actually happens, we are willing to suspend our disbelief that Switch 2 is going to be a huge third party event. And at least in my humble opinion, that’s worth waiting for as long as Nintendo needs to prepare it.