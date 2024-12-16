Borderlands 4 Gets Official Description, Confirms Split Screen Co-Op

There were plenty of “big-name reveals” at The Game Awards last week, and one that many were eager to see was Borderlands 4. Gearbox Software has been building up this franchise for some time, with some big gaps in between entries, but they rarely ever miss with the quality. The 4th entry will feature some big changes to the series setting, lore, and more, but take heart, not everything will be different. After all, you’re still going to be able to use a massive amount of guns to rip apart your enemies! Plus, it’s been confirmed to ComicBook.com that split-screen co-op and 4-person co-op will be available at launch.

Oh, but that’s not the only piece of news we got about the game today, as the title’s official description was revealed, and it highlights some key pieces of information about what was shown in last week’s trailer:

“Borderlands 4 brings intense action, badass Vault Hunters, and billions of wild and deadly weapons to an all-new planet ruled by a ruthless tyrant. “Crash into Kairos as one of four new Vault Hunters seeking wealth and glory. Wield powerful Action Skills, customize your build with deep skill trees, and dominate enemies with dynamic movement abilities.”

So, yeah, your typical Gearbox Software hijinks. Yet, as The Game Awards trailer highlighted, there will be plenty of new things to enjoy, including the now named planet of Kairos, and a swarm of new villain to kill mercilessly with your guns:

“Break free from the oppressive Timekeeper, a ruthless dictator who dominates the masses from on high. Now a world-altering catastrophe threatens his perfect Order, unleashing mayhem across the planet. Ignite a resistance and blast your way through mechanical monstrosities, bloodthirsty bandits, and vicious beasts. Amass an arsenal of death-dealing firepower to wreak havoc as you tear your way across Kairos.”

Sounds like a blast. There are plenty of details that haven’t been revealed just yet, including the names and playstyles of the four Vault Hunters you’ll control. That is one of the key elements of the franchise, obviously, and needs to be explained in better detail so gamers can know who to choose. We can tell, though, that there will be swaths of new enemy types alongside all-new weapons to wield. Plus, there were some familiar faces, including that of Claptrap.

The truth of the matter is that Gearbox Software will go all out with this title simply because the movie adaptation that came out this year was crap, and they’ll want to erase all memories of that.