Borderlands 4 Is “Amazing”, Says Fan Who Got To Play Early For A Special Reason

Nobody should complain if we don’t get any rumors out of this.

We got an update on Borderlands 4 from a source that is certainly unlikely, but not unwelcome.

As reported by Gamespot, one Caleb McAlpine was given special access to play Borderlands 4 while it is currently in development. We will let Caleb explain the situation, from his post in Reddit a month ago:

“My name is Caleb McAlpine, I am 37 years old, in August I was diagnosed with late stage 4 terminal cancer. It started in my rectum but spread to my entire liver. I was given 7-12mo and IF chemo works to slow the progression of the cancer I still have less than 2 years.

So I am a die hard borderlands fan and don’t know if I will be around for borderlands 4. Is there anyone that knows how to get in touch with gearbox to see if there is a way to play the game early?”

True enough, the Borderlands community came together to bring this to Gearbox’s attention as soon as they could. And Gearbox did what they needed to so that Caleb can get the chance to play the game. Here’s what Caleb shared about the experience:

“So gearbox flew me and a friend down 1st class the 20th of this month and we got to tour the studio and meet an amazing bunch of people from some of the devs of all of the borderlands games up to Randy the CEO.

We got to play what they have for Borderlands 4 so far and it was amazing. I don’t know if I will be around when the game Comes out but I just want to say thank you to all of you for all of your love and support and for helping in making this happen. It truly was an amazing experience and it was just awesome.”

Randy Pitchford also shared a message to the public in support of Caleb on Twitter. Randy said:

“Caleb is cool – a legit gamer who knows Borderlands inside and out. I’m glad he got a chance to play. I am praying he makes to when we are done. Thanks, internet, for signal boosting Caleb’s story.”

We certainly hope you won’t take it against Caleb that he didn’t drop any rumors or leaks about Borderlands 4. Gearbox just announced the game last August, and while we’re sure they had already been working on the game for some time, we can’t tell that his experience will reflect what it will look like when it finally releases. We certainly think that Gearbox could have gotten just a little feedback from Caleb that will help them make the game better.

We’d like to end this article by encouraging you to share Caleb’s GoFundMe, and donate if you are in a financial position to do so. And we would also encourage you to look out for your own health, if reading this might have made you wonder about your own personal situation.