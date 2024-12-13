Borderlands 4 Gets A New Trailer Showcase During The Game Awards

Fans knew that we would be getting a new trailer for Borderlands 4 during The Game Awards. Fortunately, it wasn’t long into the show that Randy Pitchford delivered. Taking to the stage, Randy wasted no time to roll out the red carpet and give fans what they wanted. If you missed out on The Game Awards event, then you’ll find the latest trailer for this upcoming looter shooter down below.

Borderlands has been around for ages now, so you know exactly what to expect with this new installment. While the trailer offered a mix of cinematics and gameplay footage, it doesn’t showcase too much of the premise yet. So, we’re bound to receive more marketing materials on this game sooner rather than later.

This next installment will once again throw players into a chaotic battle with friends as you blast away enemies and gather new gear. Fortunately, we have a release window on when we can get our hands on the next installment. Fans of the series waiting to step back into the role of a vault hunter, find new treasure, and shoot down the competition will see this game land sometime in 2025.

Again, if you didn’t catch The Game Awards livestream, you can find the Borderlands 4 featured trailer in the video below. Meanwhile, if you want to watch a recap of The Game Awards 2024, you’ll find that video right here.