Borderlands 4 Will Feature A New Trailer At The Game Awards

Borderlands fans are getting a new trailer drop for Borderlands 4 this week. We’re close to wrapping up this year and moving on to 2025. More than a few games are slated to come out this coming year. However, before we send off 2024 with the upcoming New Year, there is one final event that I’m sure most of you will be tuning into. I’m, of course, referring to The Game Awards.

This annual event is meant to showcase the talented work put into the games released throughout this year. However, the event is also known for bringing out countless new game trailers. Some would say it’s less of an actual award show and more of a showcase for new big games. Wherever you fall on this subject, we’re fully expecting more games to be showcased this year, with some of the awards being handed out taking a backseat. But we’ll have to wait and see if that ends up being the case or not.

Regardless, we know Borderlands 4 will be one of the featured games showcased. We know next to nothing about what this upcoming looter shooter will entail. However, the head of Gearbox, Randy Pitchford, has taken to X and unveiled that Borderlands 4 will be featured at some point during The Game Awards.

It’s noted that this trailer will feature some gameplay footage alongside cinematics. Additionally, there is said to be a cinematic sequence depicting a moment that occurs about halfway between the end of Borderlands 3 and the beginning of Borderlands 4. Hopefully, that will clarify a little more about what we can expect regarding the narrative for this new installment.

Again, we’ll have to wait for The Game Awards to see this new trailer and whatever else is unveiled to the masses. The Game Awards is set for December 12, 2024, and you can view it live through streams on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and more starting at 7:30 PM ET.