Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Borderlands 4 Will Feature A New Trailer At The Game Awards

by

Gameplay footage is confirmed alongside cinematics.

Borderlands fans are getting a new trailer drop for Borderlands 4 this week. We’re close to wrapping up this year and moving on to 2025. More than a few games are slated to come out this coming year. However, before we send off 2024 with the upcoming New Year, there is one final event that I’m sure most of you will be tuning into. I’m, of course, referring to The Game Awards.

This annual event is meant to showcase the talented work put into the games released throughout this year. However, the event is also known for bringing out countless new game trailers. Some would say it’s less of an actual award show and more of a showcase for new big games. Wherever you fall on this subject, we’re fully expecting more games to be showcased this year, with some of the awards being handed out taking a backseat. But we’ll have to wait and see if that ends up being the case or not.

Regardless, we know Borderlands 4 will be one of the featured games showcased. We know next to nothing about what this upcoming looter shooter will entail. However, the head of Gearbox, Randy Pitchford, has taken to X and unveiled that Borderlands 4 will be featured at some point during The Game Awards.

It’s noted that this trailer will feature some gameplay footage alongside cinematics. Additionally, there is said to be a cinematic sequence depicting a moment that occurs about halfway between the end of Borderlands 3 and the beginning of Borderlands 4. Hopefully, that will clarify a little more about what we can expect regarding the narrative for this new installment.

Again, we’ll have to wait for The Game Awards to see this new trailer and whatever else is unveiled to the masses. The Game Awards is set for December 12, 2024, and you can view it live through streams on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and more starting at 7:30 PM ET.

Recent Videos

10 Secret Choices You Didn't Know You Had in VIDEO GAMES

10 Secret Choices You Didn't Know You Had in VIDEO GAMES
20 BIG Games That Let You Explore NATURE LIKE NEVER BEFORE

20 BIG Games That Let You Explore NATURE LIKE NEVER BEFORE
UBISOFT BEING SOLD? AAA PLAYS IT SAFE & MORE

UBISOFT BEING SOLD? AAA PLAYS IT SAFE & MORE
Path of Exile 2 - Before You Buy

Path of Exile 2 - Before You Buy
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Before You Buy

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Before You Buy
10 Games That Actually Get Better After 100 Hours

10 Games That Actually Get Better After 100 Hours
10 Best 7/10 Games You NEED TO PLAY

10 Best 7/10 Games You NEED TO PLAY
10 Complex Video Game BOSSES That NEEDED Too Much Planning

10 Complex Video Game BOSSES That NEEDED Too Much Planning
10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of November 2024

10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of November 2024
Category: Tag: , , ,