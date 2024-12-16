Idris Elba Would Like To See A Cyberpunk 2077 Movie Adaptation Happen

There is a ton of love for Cyberpunk 2077. Sure, the game didn’t gracefully launch into the marketplace, but CD Projekt Red didn’t crash and burn. They stumbled quite hard and then picked back up. The game turned itself around, and now more than a few fans have excitedly waited for news regarding the upcoming sequel.

Cyberpunk 2077 fans were even treated to a surprise recently. After what we believed was a sunsetted game, at this point, we saw a new update. 2.2 brought in some additional content for players to enjoy as we wait for the next installment to get worked on. However, recently, actor Idris Elba spoke about how he wouldn’t mind seeing the game make a return into a live-adaptation film.

Idris Elba might not have been involved with the game initially, but they were attached to it from the only expansion release, Phantom Liberty. The actor is also involved with the Sonic franchise as they prepare the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film release. Speaking to Screenrant, the actor was asked about the possibility of seeing Reeves and Johnny Silverhand come back out in a live-action movie.

According to the actor, if any film could do a live-action rendition, it would be Cyberpunk 2077. So, he would love to work together on a project like that, especially if Keanu Reeves stepped back into this world. However, we’ll have to wait and see if something like that comes to fruition.

Oh, man, that’s a great question. I think if any film could do a live-action rendition, it could be [ Cyberpunk 2077 ], and I think his character and my character together would be, “Whoa.” So, let’s speak that into existence. – Idris Elba

Regardless, there is a lot of content to enjoy if you haven’t even picked this game up. Not only did we receive an anime series on Netflix set before the events of the base game campaign, but the game is also now equipped with plenty of patches to ensure a smooth gameplay experience. Furthermore, as mentioned earlier, the Phantom Liberty expansion featuring Idris takes place midway into the base game campaign.

Meanwhile, we know that the development team at CD Projekt Red’s Boston studio is working on the sequel. The studio is also expected to double in size next year.