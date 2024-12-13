21 New Games Are Coming To Xbox Next Week

There are a ton of great games coming to Xbox next week. Everything from new games to sequels. That’s a lot to look forward to!

As shared by Microsoft on Xbox Wire , There are a total of 21 games that are making their way onto Xbox, Windows and Game Pass from December 16th to January 3rd. In addition to a full list of games, Microsoft has also shared a write-up on each game.

New Games Coming Next Week

December 17th Flint: Treasure of Oblivion – Optimized for Xbox Series X/S RoboBeat – Optimized for Xbox Series X/S

December 18th Infernitos – Optimized for Xbox Series X/S Azura’s Crystals Montgomery Fox And The Case of The Diamond Necklace

December 19th Montgomery Fox And The Case of The Missing Ballerinas Universe for Sale – Optimized for Xbox Series X/S

December 20th Ancient Ants Adventure – Optimized for Xbox Series X/S Cave Ranger Die for the Economy! Ghoulie’s Garden – Optimized for Xbox Series X/S Seal: What the Fun – Optimized for Xbox Series X/S / Xbox Play Anywhere

December 24th Jewel Fever 3 – Xbox One X Enhanced

December 25th Star Trek: Legends

December 26th Kiting Cat – Optimized for Xbox Series X/S

December 27th Bright Side: Quiz Doodle Taxi Swords and Bones 2

January 1st The Legend of Cyber Cowboy – Optimized for Xbox Series X/S / Xbox Play Anywhere

January 2nd Sokomonster – Optimized for Xbox Series X/S

January 3rd Moo & Move: Extra Grazing Grounds – Optimized for Xbox Series X/S



That’s it for the games that Xbox is bringing to us over the next 2 weeks. A fun list with games for everyone. If you’d like to find out more about each game click here.