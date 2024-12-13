21 New Games Are Coming To Xbox Next Week

There are a ton of great games coming to Xbox next week. Everything from new games to sequels. That’s a lot to look forward to!
As shared by Microsoft on Xbox Wire, There are a total of 21 games that are making their way onto Xbox, Windows and Game Pass from December 16th to January 3rd. In addition to a full list of games, Microsoft has also shared a write-up on each game.
New Games Coming Next Week
- December 17th
- Flint: Treasure of Oblivion – Optimized for Xbox Series X/S
- RoboBeat – Optimized for Xbox Series X/S
- December 18th
- Infernitos – Optimized for Xbox Series X/S
- Azura’s Crystals
- Montgomery Fox And The Case of The Diamond Necklace
- December 19th
- Montgomery Fox And The Case of The Missing Ballerinas
- Universe for Sale – Optimized for Xbox Series X/S
- December 20th
- Ancient Ants Adventure – Optimized for Xbox Series X/S
- Cave Ranger
- Die for the Economy!
- Ghoulie’s Garden – Optimized for Xbox Series X/S
- Seal: What the Fun – Optimized for Xbox Series X/S / Xbox Play Anywhere
- December 24th
- Jewel Fever 3 – Xbox One X Enhanced
- December 25th
- Star Trek: Legends
- December 26th
- Kiting Cat – Optimized for Xbox Series X/S
- December 27th
- Bright Side: Quiz
- Doodle Taxi
- Swords and Bones 2
- January 1st
- The Legend of Cyber Cowboy – Optimized for Xbox Series X/S / Xbox Play Anywhere
- January 2nd
- Sokomonster – Optimized for Xbox Series X/S
- January 3rd
- Moo & Move: Extra Grazing Grounds – Optimized for Xbox Series X/S
That’s it for the games that Xbox is bringing to us over the next 2 weeks. A fun list with games for everyone. If you’d like to find out more about each game click here.
