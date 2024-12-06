29 New Games Coming To Xbox Next Week

There are a lot of great games coming next week to the Xbox. Everything from new games to remasters and even a preview of a new game. There’s a lot to look forward to!

As shared by Microsoft over on Xbox Wire. 29 games are coming to Xbox, Windows and Game Pass from December 9th to the 13th. Included in their list of coming games Microsoft also shared a breakdown of each game.

New Games coming this week:

December 9th Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – Game Pass Ultimate – Optimized for the Xbox Series X/S Road Maintenance Simulator 2 + Winter Services – Optimized for the Xbox Series X/S



December 10th Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered – Optimized for the Xbox Series X/S Maximum Football – Optimized for the Xbox Series X/S Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind – Optimized for the Xbox Series X/S Summer Tri-Peak Solitaire Unwording

December 11th Chess Infinity Frozen Gauntlet Hidden Cats in Sant’s Realm Marshmallow Marvin – Optimized for Xbox Series X/S Nefiriya and The Sands of Eternity – Optimized for Xbox Series X/S

December 12th DreamlessGirl – Optimized for Xbox Series X/S Entoria: The Last Song – Optimized for the Xbox Series X/S Malu the Princess(Console and PC) – Optimized for the Xbox Series X/S Pet Shop Simulator Smoots Summer Games II Tri Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Odyssey – Optimized for the Xbox Series X/S Universe for Sale

December 13th Apex Heroines – Optimized for the Xbox Series X/S Blind the Unseen Truth – Optimized for the Xbox Series X/S Don’t let Him in – Optimized for the Xbox Series X/S Ninja 1987 Overtop Shy Cats Hidden Tracks – Vol. 1 – Optimized for the Xbox Series X/S Unsolved Case: Above the Law CE – Optimized for the Xbox Series X/S Unsolved Case: Murderous Script CE – Optimized for the Xbox Series X/S Unsolved Case: The Scarlet Hyacinth CE – Optimized for the Xbox Series X/S Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes – Optimized for the Xbox Series X/S



That’s what’s coming to Xbox next week, you can check out the Xbox Wire piece with info on each game here. There are quite a few games to choose from. If the Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1&2 caught your eye, then you can find out more here.