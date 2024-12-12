Is Metaphor ReFantazio Set For A DLC Reveal?

The Game Awards are tonight, and we here at GameRanx will be covering the event as best we can, getting the news on the biggest reveals, trailers, and other shocking things that the show tries to offer fans every year. One thing you may have already noticed is that there are various rumors and leaks about the show, and they’ll keep coming as we get closer to the pre-show and the main showcase. One of the leaks that seems to be gaining steam is that one of the Game of the Year contenders, Metaphor ReFantazio, might be getting a DLC announcement tonight.

So, what’s the leak in question? Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the Atlus West YouTube channel has a few extra videos on it. You know, of the “hidden” variety. That tends to happen when a group or person is about to drop some videos at a certain time and wants to ensure that everything is already uploaded. This way, they don’t have to worry about upload times or missing the moment when everyone is already talking about the game in question.

Now, could this be nothing? Absolutely, especially considering that Metaphor ReFantazio came out almost exactly two months ago, that would be a pretty quick turnaround for a DLC announcement. Then again, The Game Awards do have a habit of both dropping DLC announcements months before they actually come out or dropping entire game announcements before there’s actually any game to be shown. It’s not an ideal trend, but it’s what Geoff Keighley allows, so we’re likely to get more tonight.

Another thing to note is that Atlus has announced DLC early and then released it later on. Persona 3 Reload, which also could’ve easily been a “Game of the Year” contender, had its DLC announced for the Aigis-themed content rather early on, only to drop it much later in 2024. It all just depends on what the developer wants and whether it wants to seize on the momentum that it has due to the numerous awards that its game is up for.

Atlus has been very hard at work in 2024, and the nominations it’s gotten are well-deserved. The newest game in its roster was also one of its biggest risks, as it was an entirely new IP that went for more of a fantasy setting than a mixture of real-world and fantasy elements. Furthermore, the team changed how certain elements of combat and beyond were handled. Yet, in the end, people loved it, and if DLC is coming, they’ll probably love that, too.