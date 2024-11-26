SEGA Discounts Metaphor ReFantazio, Sonic X Shadow And More For Black Friday

We’re just days away from the arrival of both Thanksgiving and Black Friday. The first of those two days is when many around the United States will feast on various foods until they are full, tired, and have nothing else to do but watch football or binge some show they haven’t been able to see yet. Then, the following day, they will feast their eyes and unleash their wallets so that they can get the best deals possible while supplies last. That includes getting big-name video games that are on sale, such as how SEGA is discounting Metaphor ReFantazio and other big-name titles that it’s released in 2024.

If you didn’t notice, SEGA has pretty much rocked 2024 from start to finish with numerous titles either made by its own teams or published under its brand, like titles from Atlus and Vanillaware. No matter how you look at it, the publisher has released a slew of hits with no duds, and so to get them on sale so soon after release in some regards is a steal.

For example, Metaphor ReFantazio isn’t that old, yet, as noted by The Gamer, the game can be bought for a limited time for as low as $50. To be clear, this discount applies to the versions on Xbox and PlayStation.

Meanwhile, Sonic X Shadow Generations has an even lower price, as you can get it for under $40 if you’re willing to grab the PlayStation version. It should be noted that both of these games were hits for Atlus and SEGA right out of the gate, with each title selling over a million units on launch day and likely having multiple millions sold by this point. Also, Atlus’s game was so beloved that it wasn’t just the highest-reviewed title on Metacritic, but it was nominated for “Game of the Year” at The Game Awards. So, again, to get this title at a discount so soon after launch is something not to take for granted.

But wait! There’s more! SEGA is also offering special discounts on the “Deluxe Editions” of Persona 3 Reload and Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth. Even Unicorn Overlord has a discount going on!

So right there are five incredibly high-quality games that you can get for discounted prices if you don’t own them yet. Given that the holiday season looks to be a little light on the big releases front, now is the perfect time to get them!