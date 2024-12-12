Industry Insider Reveals Why We Haven’t Heard More About Wonder Woman & Star Wars Eclipse

There’s no shortage of new game announcements to get excited about. But what about those new game announcements that seem to go dormant afterward? A couple of examples are Wonder Woman and Star Wars Eclipse. Both had new announcements from The Game Awards 2021, but haven’t seen any new marketing materials since. It turns out there’s a good reason why players have been left in the dark during these two games.

Thanks to a report from GamesRadar, we’re finding out that Jason Schreier was featured on the Kinda Funny Games show. If you’re unfamiliar with this person by name, they are a reporter from Bloomberg with a strong track record for various reports behind the scenes in the game industry. Their appearance on the show also came with the mention of Wonder Woman and Star Wars Eclipse. Now we have some insight into why we haven’t seen marketing materials released for the games.

Jason noted that both developers were only showing off a CGI trailer because beyond that, all they had was the project on paper. It’s not too unheard of to see developers share announcements this way, as it generates interest from players and potentially generates interest from developers who would like to be a part of the project.

Of course, it’s been a few years now since those games were announced and it’s hopeful that both are ready to share a little more about these two projects. We know that the development team Quantic Dream is still developing Star Wars Eclipse. You might recall their past game releases, such as Detroit: Become Human and Heavy Rain.

Meanwhile, Wonder Woman is coming from the development team at Monolith Productions, who are coming off their Middle-earth: Shadow of War release. While we don’t know if either will appear this evening, there is The Game Awards tonight, known for showcasing new game announcements and updates to upcoming releases.