Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Epic Might Have A Christmas Present For Us

by

16 Free Games From the 19th of December

Christmas is here and in the giving spirit, Epic will be giving away 16 free games throughout the festive season. This is not officially confirmed but rather the results of a data mining expedition. These games are separate from and in addition to the 2 games that Epic offers for free every week. 

According to VGC, the notable data miner billbil-kun shared information regarding Epic’s festive giveaway. The promotion will launch on December 19th, and subscribers will receive a free mystery game each day after that. There are reportedly going to be 15 consecutive days of free game releases. However, each game will only be available for 24 hours and thereafter fans can download the following game.

The information regarding the leak was shared on Dealabs, where the notable leaker made these claims. It is in keeping with Epic’s past practices so there is a good chance that it will happen. Again there is currently no confirmation from Epic so moderate your expectations accordingly.

Last week Epic brought us two free games, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Bus Simulator 2. If you’d like to find out more about the two free games that Epic offers every week, you can do so here

Today Epic announced that they would be partnering up with Telefónica a telecommunications service that is going to preinstall the app on all compatible Android devices connected to their network. This is supposedly to help make Fortnite and Epic games more accessible to the public. If you would like to find out more about this new partnership then click here

Recent Videos

20 Best Christmas Gifts For Gamers [2024]

20 Best Christmas Gifts For Gamers [2024]
Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered - Before You Buy

Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered - Before You Buy
Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind - Before You Buy

Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind - Before You Buy
20 Best Games of 2010-2020 YOU NEED TO REVISIT

20 Best Games of 2010-2020 YOU NEED TO REVISIT
Marvel Rivals - Before You Buy

Marvel Rivals - Before You Buy
10 Secret Choices You Didn't Know You Had in VIDEO GAMES

10 Secret Choices You Didn't Know You Had in VIDEO GAMES
20 BIG Games That Let You Explore NATURE LIKE NEVER BEFORE

20 BIG Games That Let You Explore NATURE LIKE NEVER BEFORE
UBISOFT BEING SOLD? AAA PLAYS IT SAFE & MORE

UBISOFT BEING SOLD? AAA PLAYS IT SAFE & MORE
Path of Exile 2 - Before You Buy

Path of Exile 2 - Before You Buy
Category: Tag: , , ,