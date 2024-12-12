Epic Might Have A Christmas Present For Us

Christmas is here and in the giving spirit, Epic will be giving away 16 free games throughout the festive season. This is not officially confirmed but rather the results of a data mining expedition. These games are separate from and in addition to the 2 games that Epic offers for free every week.

According to VGC, the notable data miner billbil-kun shared information regarding Epic’s festive giveaway. The promotion will launch on December 19th, and subscribers will receive a free mystery game each day after that. There are reportedly going to be 15 consecutive days of free game releases. However, each game will only be available for 24 hours and thereafter fans can download the following game.

The information regarding the leak was shared on Dealabs, where the notable leaker made these claims. It is in keeping with Epic’s past practices so there is a good chance that it will happen. Again there is currently no confirmation from Epic so moderate your expectations accordingly.

Last week Epic brought us two free games, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Bus Simulator 2. If you’d like to find out more about the two free games that Epic offers every week, you can do so here.

Today Epic announced that they would be partnering up with Telefónica a telecommunications service that is going to preinstall the app on all compatible Android devices connected to their network. This is supposedly to help make Fortnite and Epic games more accessible to the public. If you would like to find out more about this new partnership then click here.