Epic Has Two Free Games Coming On The 5th of December

The Epic Games Store offers a free game for players to download every week. All players need is an Epic Games Store account and they’re good to go. The game is free to claim all week until the next week when a new game will be announced and up for grabs. However, as of Thursday, December 5th, two free games will be available.

As shared by GameRant, the two free games that will be available until the following Thursday are LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Bus Simulator 2. These games will be free to claim until the following Thursday when the next offering will be announced. Currently, Brotato is available until December 5th.

Brotato is a top-down arena shooter similar in appearance to Vampire Survivor. However, Brotato places a greater emphasis on the roguelike elements and as a result pushes players to be more strategic. Brotato also recently added local co-op support so players can fight for their lives with a friend.

The Epic Games Store weekly free game is a great opportunity to score a free game every week. In some cases two new games every week. In prior years, Epic has offered a mystery game promotion every day that starts around the middle of December. So it’s worth keeping your eyes on the storefront in case something comes up that’s too good to refuse.

If you’re curious about how the free games work, or how to claim it, then click here. If you’d like to take a look at Brotato now, click here.