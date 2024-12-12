Nintendo Switch 2 Won’t Be At The Game Awards

Since tonight is The Game Awards, everyone who cares about the show, and many who don’t but will watch for one reason or another, will make predictions about what they’d like to see, what they think could actually show up, and what surprises might drop. After all, every year, Geoff Keighley promises “big reveals” at his show and that gamers should be ready for the epicness that is about to drop. So, given all that, could the Nintendo Switch 2 be in line for a tease or reveal at the show? By all indications, that won’t happen, and many insiders are backing that up.

That includes Nate The Hate, the insider who has been dropping all sorts of “intel” about the Nintendo Switch 2 as of late. He noted in a special prediction episode of his podcast that you shouldn’t expect anything of that nature at The Game Awards. In fact, the only thing you should expect from them at the show is a “holiday reel” that showcases the many big AAA games you can get on the Nintendo Switch this holiday season, referencing the ones that have come out in the last few months, and maybe a trailer for a port/remastered title.

Does that sound a bit lowkey for you? That might be by design. The thing here to remember is that Nintendo hasn’t always had the biggest reveals at The Game Awards, especially in recent years. Yes, at one time, they revealed Joker for its beloved fighting game and later dropped the trailer for Sephiroth there, but those were more matters of “timing.” Let’s also not forget that Nintendo dropped the first teaser for the third Bayonetta title at The Game Awards, but that game didn’t come out for many years after the tease.

Nintendo has long been fine with dropping only certain things at The Game Awards and instead focusing on its own events to give players the news they desire. Given that Nintendo hasn’t done anything major with the Switch 2 yet, not even a small tease on a late-night show as it did with the OG Switch, it would be foolish to think that The Game Awards would have the “golden ticket” to show something. That goes double when you remember how the premieres and awards elements of the show go, and how little time Nintendo would likely have to showcase something, even if it’s only a tease.

In other words, don’t expect anything Switch 2-related tonight.