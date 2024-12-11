Fortnite Drops Trailer For John Wick Inspired FPS Mode

You might think that Fortnite has “run out of things to do” given how long it’s been out. After all, the main crux of what it does now is offer new skins and do story chapters that bring in new characters to have fun with. However, the team at Epic Games does know how to shake things up, and the team has done it multiple times in the past, including with some real game-changers. To that end, a new trailer for the upcoming 5v5 “Tactical FPS Mode” called “Ballistic Launch” dropped today. As the trailer highlights, it’s inspired by not just the other FPS games that you all know and love but by John Wick.

Keanu Reeves is a big deal in Hollywood right now, especially since he’s about to be Shadow The Hedgehog in an upcoming film, and so anyone tying the character of John Wick or the actor to anything is bound to get attention. As the trailer below shows, this is a true 5v5 first-person experience. You’ll see that in how people “die,” but instead of just dropping or exiting the game like in the typical battle royale mode, they get de-rezzed and then will get to pop back up for their team later.

That’s key, as it offers a more traditional FPS styling to the mix versus the “one death and you’re out” motif that Fortnite does with its main modes. Another element of the game’s new mode is the tactical element. We see not just guns being fired tactically but various other weapons, including mines and other gear, being used to take down foes with ease. That means you’ll not only need to plan for the maps you’re on but ensure that you anticipate what the enemy team may do.

If you simply rush into things, you’ll get killed quickly, and in this game, even John Wick can go down easily. The mode is in early access right now! Check out the trailer below:

It’s honestly really cool to see Epic Games shake up its title with modes like this. We’re sure that many people will take kindly to becoming John Wick again and showing his special set of skills to those who want to see if they can kill the Baba Yaga.

Plus, that’s not the only big-name character appearing in the game. The upcoming story chapter will feature Godzilla and possibly Kong showing up. So, things are about to get really big.