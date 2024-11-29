Fortnite Chapter 6 Gets Leaked Trailer And Kong Confirmation?

We find it extremely amusing that of all the games in the industry that have consistent leaks about them, a certain title from Epic Games seems to be the focus of many data miners. Sure, the title in question is one of the most popular games in the world by a large margin, and the game is constantly getting new updates. Still, you’d think that people would have a little patience. Then again, humanity is weird like that. Anyway, Fortnite Chapter 6 is the next batch of content for the long-running battle royale title, and today, a whole bunch of information has been dropped about it!

Let’s start with the leaked trailer. Yeah, the entire Fortnite Chapter 6 trailer dropped today, and it showed off a bunch of new items and abilities that people will be able to unlock and use. That includes new skins like Bayomax and facing off against a demon mask entity! Spooky. Players will also be able to use Parkour moves, which means that battles will get much more frenetic as players attempt to dodge bullets in unique ways.

Plus, as we teased not too long ago, the game is getting Godzilla!!! You can see him at the end of the trailer below:

So, that alone would be newsworthy, and thus why we’re talking about it. However, the person who dropped the trailer did some extra data mining into the game and found that there was another Kaiju listed within the copyrights. Specifically…King Kong.

KONG IS COMING TO FORTNITE IN CHAPTER 6 🔥



A similar leak was posted by @Shpeshal_Nick a while ago, and I can independently confirm this information! pic.twitter.com/thWdNTL9ef — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) November 29, 2024

Why is this relevant? Well, if you look at the version of Godzilla we see at the end of the trailer, it’s not exactly the “classic” version from the Toho films. Instead, it’s the “upgraded” version we got from the most recent crossover film featuring Godzilla and Kong. Long story short, to defeat a powerful new Kaiju, Godzilla needed to absorb a LOT of radiation via another Titan. So, it killed the Titan and took its power. Such a good “King of the Monsters!”

Kong also got a power-up of his own via a special mechanical fist, so we might see that version of him in the game. Now, as for what will happen when these two get onto the battle royale island is still a mystery.

If we were to guess, we bet that Epic Games will do its own player version of “Godzilla vs. Kong” by having people pick sides and fight for the glory of their Kaiju while the Titans fight in the background. Or, they could do something else entirely.