Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

The Nintendo Alarmo is Getting An Update

by

Here’s a reminder that drifting through the corners is the fastest way out of bed.

The Nintendo Alarmo has been a surprise hit since it’s release in October. Nintendo’s quirky little clock will monitor your sleep, play sounds as you get moving and even try and lull you to sleep with sound effects from your favourite video games. But this little device doesn’t stop there, it’s also getting an update now. 

As reported by Game Rant, Nintendo shared on Twitter that it’s little red clock would receive some spicy new tunes today. Each of the songs the Alarmo already features are from a video game, and this update is no different. Nintendo is bringing soundtracks from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

There are seven Mario Kart 8 tracks coming to the Alarmo:

  • Cloudtop Cruise
  • Bowser’s Castle
  • Rainbow Road
  • Mario Kart Stadium
  • Twisted Mansion
  • Dolphin Shoals
  • Electrodrome

So if you feel like you’re only running on fumes, hopefully these groovy morning beats will help you kick things into a high gear. 

At launch the Alarmo featured seven tracks from Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Pikmin 4, Ring Fit Adventure and Splatoon 3

Unfortunately, the Alarmo is still only being sold to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, and that’s unlikely to change given concerns over stock shortages. Especially in Japan. There are sure to be more updates coming to the Alarmo in the future.

If you’d like to find out more about the Nintendo Alarmo click here. Recently Nintendo announced that sales of the Alarmo would remain restricted in Japan. If you would like to find out more, click here.  

Recent Videos

Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind - Before You Buy

Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind - Before You Buy
20 Best Games of 2010-2020 YOU NEED TO REVISIT

20 Best Games of 2010-2020 YOU NEED TO REVISIT
Marvel Rivals - Before You Buy

Marvel Rivals - Before You Buy
10 Secret Choices You Didn't Know You Had in VIDEO GAMES

10 Secret Choices You Didn't Know You Had in VIDEO GAMES
20 BIG Games That Let You Explore NATURE LIKE NEVER BEFORE

20 BIG Games That Let You Explore NATURE LIKE NEVER BEFORE
UBISOFT BEING SOLD? AAA PLAYS IT SAFE & MORE

UBISOFT BEING SOLD? AAA PLAYS IT SAFE & MORE
Path of Exile 2 - Before You Buy

Path of Exile 2 - Before You Buy
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Before You Buy

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Before You Buy
10 Games That Actually Get Better After 100 Hours

10 Games That Actually Get Better After 100 Hours
Category: Tag: , , , , ,