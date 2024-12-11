The Nintendo Alarmo is Getting An Update

Here’s a reminder that drifting through the corners is the fastest way out of bed.

The Nintendo Alarmo has been a surprise hit since it’s release in October. Nintendo’s quirky little clock will monitor your sleep, play sounds as you get moving and even try and lull you to sleep with sound effects from your favourite video games. But this little device doesn’t stop there, it’s also getting an update now.

As reported by Game Rant, Nintendo shared on Twitter that it’s little red clock would receive some spicy new tunes today. Each of the songs the Alarmo already features are from a video game, and this update is no different. Nintendo is bringing soundtracks from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

3, 2, 1… Go! #MarioKart8Deluxe scenes are now available on Nintendo Sound Clock #Alarmo. Connect your device to the internet and your Nintendo Account to check out all 7 scenes!



There are seven Mario Kart 8 tracks coming to the Alarmo:

Cloudtop Cruise

Bowser’s Castle

Rainbow Road

Mario Kart Stadium

Twisted Mansion

Dolphin Shoals

Electrodrome

So if you feel like you’re only running on fumes, hopefully these groovy morning beats will help you kick things into a high gear.

At launch the Alarmo featured seven tracks from Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Pikmin 4, Ring Fit Adventure and Splatoon 3.

Unfortunately, the Alarmo is still only being sold to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, and that’s unlikely to change given concerns over stock shortages. Especially in Japan. There are sure to be more updates coming to the Alarmo in the future.

If you'd like to find out more about the Nintendo Alarmo click here. Recently Nintendo announced that sales of the Alarmo would remain restricted in Japan.