Alarmo Shortage Results in Restricted Sales in Japan

Alarm bells are ringing at Nintendo as public sales of the Alarmo are postponed. This is a result of stock shortages, so Nintendo is limiting the sale of the Alarmo to those owners that have an active Nintendo Switch Online membership. For the time being that is.

As shared by VGC, Nintendo has postponed its plans to sell Alarmo to the general public. This animated alarm clock was a surprise announcement when it was unveiled. It features sleep tracking, funky music to wake up to and interactions with users when they wake up, encouraging some movement. Getting out of bed silences the alarm and snooze can be initiated with a gesture. There are currently alarms from five Nintendo games with more reportedly on the way in the future.

For the time being the Alarmo sales restrictions are limited to Japan. It seems like Nintendo is struggling to manage its stock again. Similar to the Switch shortages felt in most of Asia and other parts of the world at release and again in 2020. The Alarmo shortage is a tad concerning as the Nintendo Switch release is around the corner and despite leaks that additional consoles are being produced to cater to increased demand, it seems like Nintendo is not quite aware of the real-world demand of its products.

This is speculation mind you, so take it with a pinch of salt.

If you would like to read up on the Alarmo and its announcement you can do so here. If you’re interested in the latest Switch rumours, click here.