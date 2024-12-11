The Five Free Games Coming to Amazon Prime Today

An Amazon Prime subscription offers a variety of services and benefits, expedited shipping, movie and series streaming, one free Twitch subscription a month and free games. The free games change every month and new games are almost always being added. So far seven games have come to Amazon Prime Gaming this December. Five games are coming to the service and will be available for players to download today.

Seven games have been added to the service this December, they are:

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter

Tomb Raider: Underworld

Overcooked ! 2

Call of Juarez: Gunslinger

Dredge

Quake II

Disney Pixar Wall-E

Games releasing today

Planet of Lana – December 12th

Hero’s Hour – December 12th

The Coma: Recut – December 12th

Electrician Simulator – December 12th

ReDrawn: The Painted Tower Collector’s Edition – December 12th

That’s five rather varied games all arriving on one day. But if you don’t see something you like then check out the games that are coming to Amazon Prime next week. Shared below for your convenience.

Games releasing next week

Nine Witches: Family Disruption – December 19th

Predator: Hunting Grounds – December 19th

Aces of the Luftwaffe – December 19th

Simulakros – December 19th

Christmas Fables: The Magic Snowflake Collector’s Edition – December 19th

So with the inclusion of today’s five games Amazon Prime subscribers have gotten 12 games for free. That’s a great deal considering the cost of admission and the price of games these days. The varied selection also keeps things fresh and stops players from stagnating, playing the same games over and over.

If you’re curious about the other Amazon Prime Games that are coming to the service this December or if you’d like to find out more about Amazon Prime gaming, click here. Also check out the Prime Gaming website to see all of the games that you can claim now.