The Five Free Games Coming to Amazon Prime Today

That’s twelve games so far with more to come!

An Amazon Prime subscription offers a variety of services and benefits, expedited shipping, movie and series streaming, one free Twitch subscription a month and free games. The free games change every month and new games are almost always being added. So far seven games have come to Amazon Prime Gaming this December. Five games are coming to the service and will be available for players to download today. 

Seven games have been added to the service this December, they are: 

  • Star Wars: Bounty Hunter
  • Tomb Raider: Underworld 
  • Overcooked ! 2 
  • Call of Juarez: Gunslinger 
  • Dredge 
  • Quake II 
  • Disney Pixar Wall-E 

Games releasing today

  • Planet of Lana – December 12th 
  • Hero’s Hour – December 12th
  • The Coma: Recut – December 12th
  • Electrician Simulator – December 12th
  • ReDrawn: The Painted Tower Collector’s Edition – December 12th

That’s five rather varied games all arriving on one day. But if you don’t see something you like then check out the games that are coming to Amazon Prime next week. Shared below for your convenience. 

Games releasing next week

  • Nine Witches: Family Disruption – December 19th 
  • Predator: Hunting Grounds – December 19th
  • Aces of the Luftwaffe – December 19th
  • Simulakros – December 19th
  • Christmas Fables: The Magic Snowflake Collector’s Edition – December 19th

So with the inclusion of today’s five games Amazon Prime subscribers have gotten 12 games for free. That’s a great deal considering the cost of admission and the price of games these days. The varied selection also keeps things fresh and stops players from stagnating, playing the same games over and over. 

If you’re curious about the other Amazon Prime Games that are coming to the service this December or if  you’d like to find out more about Amazon Prime gaming, click here. Also check out the Prime Gaming website to see all of the games that you can claim now.

