Amazon Prime Gaming: Free

Amazon Prime Gaming has released their free games for December as well as announcing what game will be removed from the service. Amazon Prime subscribers have access to Prime Gaming a service that allows users to download a series of free games every month.

As reported by VGC, 18 free games will be available for download this December. The games will be released on a staggered schedule so remember to make a note of any specific games that tickle your fancy.

December games:

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter – Now available

Tomb Raider: Underworld – Now available

Overcooked ! 2 – Now available.

Call of Juarez: Gunslinger – Now available

Dredge – Now available

Quake II – December 5th

Disney Pixar Wall-E – December 5th

Planet of Lana – December 12th

Hero’s Hour – December 12th

The Coma: Recut – December 12th

Electrician Simulator – December 12th

ReDrawn: The Painted Tower Collector’s Edition – December 12th

Nine Witches: Family Disruption – December 19th

Predator: Hunting Grounds – December 19th

Aces of the Luftwaffe – December 19th

Simulakros – December 19th

Christmas Fables: The Magic Snowflake Collector’s Edition – December 19th

The Town of Light – December 26th

Free games leaving this December

Are you Smarter than a 5th Grader

Chicken Police — Paint it Red!

Death Stranding Director’s Cut

Disney Pixar Cars

Disney Pixar Wall-E

El Hijo

Endling — Extinction is Forever

Fallout New Vegas: Ultimate Edition

Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition

Fortnite Festival

Fortnite Battle Royale

Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite

Oddsparks: An Automation Adventure

Rocket Racing

Spitlings

Split/Second

The Expanse: A Telltale Series Deluxe Edition

The Jackbox Naughty Pack

Trackmania

XDefiant

If you see something on the list that you want to play, then you may still have time. Go over to the Prime Gaming website and check it out. If you’re curious about the games that were added in November then click here.