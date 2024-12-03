Amazon Prime Gaming: Free

Gameranx

Amazon Prime Gaming has released their free games for December as well as announcing what game will be removed from the service. Amazon Prime subscribers have access to Prime Gaming a service that allows users to download a series of free games every month. 

As reported by VGC, 18 free games will be available for download this December. The games will be released on a staggered schedule so remember to make a note of any specific games that tickle your fancy.

December games:

  • Star Wars: Bounty Hunter – Now available
  • Tomb Raider: Underworld – Now available
  • Overcooked ! 2 – Now available. 
  • Call of Juarez: Gunslinger – Now available
  • Dredge – Now available
  • Quake II – December 5th
  • Disney Pixar Wall-E – December 5th
  • Planet of Lana – December 12th 
  • Hero’s Hour – December 12th
  • The Coma: Recut – December 12th
  • Electrician Simulator – December 12th
  • ReDrawn: The Painted Tower Collector’s Edition – December 12th
  • Nine Witches: Family Disruption – December 19th
  • Predator: Hunting Grounds – December 19th
  • Aces of the Luftwaffe – December 19th
  • Simulakros – December 19th
  • Christmas Fables: The Magic Snowflake Collector’s Edition – December 19th
  • The Town of Light – December 26th 

Free games leaving this December

  • Are you Smarter than a 5th Grader
  • Chicken Police — Paint it Red!
  • Death Stranding Director’s Cut
  • Disney Pixar Cars
  • Disney Pixar Wall-E
  • El Hijo
  • Endling — Extinction is Forever
  • Fallout New Vegas: Ultimate Edition
  • Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
  • Fortnite Festival
  • Fortnite Battle Royale 
  • Fortnite
  • LEGO Fortnite
  • Oddsparks: An Automation Adventure
  • Rocket Racing
  • Spitlings
  • Split/Second
  • The Expanse: A Telltale Series Deluxe Edition
  • The Jackbox Naughty Pack 
  • Trackmania
  • XDefiant

If you see something on the list that you want to play, then you may still have time. Go over to the Prime Gaming website and check it out. If you’re curious about the games that were added in November then click here

